July 24, 1938-August 18, 2019
DAVENPORT - James Louis Adams, 81, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf surrounded by his family.
Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation with Masonic service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary. The family will also be greeting guests immediately following the visitation at The Elks Lodge, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Transportation Fund or the Shriner’s Hospital for children. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
James was born July 24, 1938, in Rock Island, the son of Louis and Katherine (Pearson) Adams. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Lowery. On May 23, 1964, he was united in marriage to Nancy Boheneck; she preceded him in death on August 20, 2006.
He was a member and past Master of the Masonic Lodge Fraternal #221. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and also belonged to KCCH, Mohassan Grotto mini bikers and Kaaba Shriners. His hobbies included boating, camping, building model ships and meeting friends for a cold one now and then.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters: Terri Castel and Kathy Adams, both of Davenport; grandchildren: Derrick (Nicole) Castel; twins: Nicholas and Breanna Robertson and Cameron Adams; his mother, Katherine Enfield; siblings, Norman (Beverly) Adams; Patricia Hancock and Dean Enfield. His father, Louis Adams, stepfather, Jack Enfield and his wife Nancy, preceded in death.