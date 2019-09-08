January 9, 1957-September 3, 2019
PORT BYRON - James M. Ulczycki, 62, of Port Byron, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
James had lived in Fort Myers, Florida, for many years prior to his recent move to Port Byron.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Per Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association.
Jim was born on January 9, 1957, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Leon and Bernice (Van Besien) Ulczycki. He graduated from Bettendorf High School with the Class of 1975. Prior to moving to Florida, Jim worked for Anderson Construction and then the former Export Packaging Co., Inc, now known as XPAC, for many years. While residing in Florida, he worked as a superintendent for home construction.
Jim enjoyed all types of sports and was very adventurous. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, swimming, water skiing and snow skiing. He enjoyed coaching his sons in soccer and baseball. Jim also enjoyed being with his family and friends, helping in any way he could. Jim will be missed.
Those left to honor Jim's memory are his sons, James C. and Bryan J. Ulczycki, both of Ft. Myers, Florida; brother, John (Patricia) Ulczycki of Cedar Creek, Texas; sister, Nancy Brennan of Mapleton, Illinois; a grandson, James T. Ulczycki; two nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
