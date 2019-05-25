May 2, 1958-April 1, 2019
DAVENPORT - James M. Bristow, 60, known by his friends and family as "Mick," sadly passed away on April 1, 2019, in Rockford, Ill.
Mick was a kind-hearted, fun-loving jokester. He loved being a father to his son, playing pool, and listening to rock-n-roll. Mick was a man of faith, attending church and growing in his relationship with Jesus.
Mick is survived by his son, Matthew; his mother, Claranne; his brother, Curt; his sister, Sue Knapp; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 26th, at Braceville Gardner Cemetery at 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be a luncheon held at the Braidwood Banquet Hall. Donations can be given to the Estate of James M. Bristow.