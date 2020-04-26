July 23, 1946-April 18, 2020
DAVENPORT -- James Michael Thomas Lonergan passed on to his next adventure on April 18, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
He was born on July 23, 1946, in Davenport, Iowa, to Thomas James and Margaret Grace (nee Quinn) Lonergan. He attended parochial schools in Davenport, graduating from Assumption High School in 1964. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 upon graduation from high school, serving four years active duty as a Fleet Marine Force Combat Infantry Hospital Corpsman. He spent 29 months in the South Pacific, first with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines on a Floating Battalion, responsible for wet net landing throughout the South Pacific. He then served sixteen months in Vietnam with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as an Infantry Platoon Corpsman, most of that time with the 2nd Platoon, Kilo Company in the Demilitarized Zone. He earned a Bronze Star with Vietnamese Service Medal, two Purple Hearts, a Presidential Unit Citation Medal, two U.S. Navy Unit Citation Medals and a Good Conduct Medal. Upon completion of his Naval service obligation, he received an honorable discharge. He subsequently joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, Davenport Detachment, where he served two years.
Mr. Lonergan attended St. Ambrose and the University of Iowa. After jobs as a fully licensed stockbroker, commodities trader and realtor, he finished his working career with the U.S. Government Civil Service as a Supervisory Contracting Officer, devoting over twenty-three years of service. Prior to retirement in 2001, Mr. Lonergan was presented with the Superior Civilian Service Award.
Mr. Lonergan enjoyed all sports, but especially his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes, all Chicago sports teams and the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees. He coached and volunteered in many of the area youth leagues including 10 years in the Rising Knights Football League (5 years as Director). He was a staunch supporter of the Assumption High School Teams and was named the Assumption Booster of the Year in 1985 for his many contributions.
Mr. Lonergan married Therese Kay Tarchinski (deceased) on Dec. 7, 1968, and were later divorced. Of this union were born two sons, Thomas James (T.J.) and Luke Anthony. On Nov. 24, 1989, he married Pamela Jean Yerington (deceased) and were later divorced.
Mr. Lonergan is survived by his two sons, Thomas James and Luke Anthony (Nicole), five grandchildren, Braeden, Abiagael, Olivia, Gabriella and Sophia; sisters Kathleen (William) Cumming & Mary Loretta (Robert) Dunworth; twenty five nieces and nephews who he dearly loved and supported, and his special friends – the DeVries family, as well as many loved and appreciated cousins and close friends.
Those who passed before him include his parents, sisters Patricia Ann (Paul) Barnard, Rita M. Kelley, Margaret Mary (Pat) McClung, and Bridget Lonergan; his brother Thomas James, Jr (Frances), and many aunts, uncles and cousins. May they all meet him on the next journey.
There will be no memorial service due to the current pandemic. When allowed, a burial will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with Military Honors presented by the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 26, Davenport, Iowa, where he was a lifelong member. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers & other offerings of sympathy, Mr. Lonergan requested that a donation to the Tommy John Sunderbruch Scholarship Fund at Assumption High School be his final contribution to the school.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
