James Michael Thomas Lonergan

He was born on July 23, 1946, in Davenport, Iowa, to Thomas James and Margaret Grace (nee Quinn) Lonergan. He attended parochial schools in Davenport, graduating from Assumption High School in 1964. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 upon graduation from high school, serving four years active duty as a Fleet Marine Force Combat Infantry Hospital Corpsman. He spent 29 months in the South Pacific, first with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines on a Floating Battalion, responsible for wet net landing throughout the South Pacific. He then served sixteen months in Vietnam with the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as an Infantry Platoon Corpsman, most of that time with the 2nd Platoon, Kilo Company in the Demilitarized Zone. He earned a Bronze Star with Vietnamese Service Medal, two Purple Hearts, a Presidential Unit Citation Medal, two U.S. Navy Unit Citation Medals and a Good Conduct Medal. Upon completion of his Naval service obligation, he received an honorable discharge. He subsequently joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, Davenport Detachment, where he served two years.