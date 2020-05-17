James “Oley” R. Carlson

Oley was born February 21, 1953, in Davenport, the son of Richard and Lyla (Moore) Carlson. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Ogden during the Vietnam War. He married Sharon Scherer and they were later divorced. In 1988, he began working for the Corp of Engineers in structural maintenance and retired after 20 years of service. On April 26, 2015, Oley married Donna Anderson. He served as a councilman for the City of Buffalo and was a member of the Buffalo VFW. Oley enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved spending time with his family. He never met a cheeseburger that he didn't like, and was known for his quick wit!