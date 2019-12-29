April 17, 1944-December 25, 2019

DAVENPORT -- James P. Bach, 75, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2019.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

James was born a son of Clarence and Florence (Church) Bach April 17, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Nancy Wright on June 28, 1975, and they later divorced.

James was owner and operator of Lou Marge's and Memory Book Computers. He was most proud of his private pilots' license and enjoyed all aspects of the Mississippi river including boating and sailing.

James is survived by his son; Jeff (Rachel) Bach of Davenport, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Mary Jo McGovern and his uncle; Lou Church.