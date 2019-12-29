James P. Bach

James P. Bach

{{featured_button_text}}

April 17, 1944-December 25, 2019

DAVENPORT -- James P. Bach, 75, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2019.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

James was born a son of Clarence and Florence (Church) Bach April 17, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Nancy Wright on June 28, 1975, and they later divorced.

James was owner and operator of Lou Marge's and Memory Book Computers. He was most proud of his private pilots' license and enjoyed all aspects of the Mississippi river including boating and sailing.

James is survived by his son; Jeff (Rachel) Bach of Davenport, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister; Mary Jo McGovern and his uncle; Lou Church.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News