June 3, 1935-July 14, 2018
MUSCATINE — James P. "Jim" Brislawn, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Lutheran Living.
There will be no visitation or service. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Jim was born on June 3, 1935, in Prairieburg, Iowa, the son of Jim and Rosie Taylor Brislawn. He married Sharon on April 1, 1981, in Muscatine.
He owned and operated Brislawn Logging Company and enjoyed watching stock car and NASCAR racing and was an avid Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye football fan.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon, of Muscatine; two sons, James "Jody" Brislawn of Muscatine and William "Deaner" Brislawn of Illinois City, Illinois; one daughter, Lorie McKay and husband, Dwayne, of New Boston, Illinois; one step-daughter, Peggy Kline and husband, Mike, of Muscatine; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Thompson, Jamie Peterson, Steph Sedam, Chad Brislawn, Jeff McKay, Rob McKay and Ashley Ravenscraft; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Donna Browne of Coggon, Pat Walters and husband, Harry, of Cedar Rapids, Jerry Brislawn and wife, Carol of Troy Mills, Violet "Sis" Fitzgerald and husband, Bobby, of Ontario, California, Ronnie Brislawn and wife, Deanna, Coggon, Tom Brislawn and Laura, of Troy Mills, and Cindy Brislawn and Kevin, of Troy Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents.