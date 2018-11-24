James Patten

January 2, 1928-November 20, 2018
DAVENPORT - James “Jim” P. Patten, 90, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Bickford Senior Living in Davenport.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, November 25, 2018, at the Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 26, 2018, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island, Ill. Memorials may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church or the James P. Patten Memorial Fund in support of the University of Iowa School of Journalism.
James Peter Petenakis was born January 2, 1928, to Peter and Athena (Spirakis) Petenakis in Mason City, Iowa. He grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School. His family immigrated from Crete, Greece, and he always said they were “so poor they couldn't afford sunshine.” Jim proudly served in the U.S Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He then attended the University of Iowa on the G.I Bill and graduated with a degree in Journalism.
On February 6 of 1954, Jim was united in marriage to Xenia Annas in Pontiac, Michigan. Later on, their last name was changed to Patten to simplify it for business purposes. They relocated to Davenport and had four children, Phil, Janine, Tina, and Jamie. Jim founded Midwest Publishing & Co. in 1958. He was a successful entrepreneur who established or operated many businesses over the years including: Staats Awards in Mt. Pleasant, Patten Commercial Park, and the Quad City Downs in the Quad- Cities. His hobbies included a love of fishing and horse racing. Jim was fun loving, generous, and passionate about his work, and his community. He also enjoyed instructing bartenders on the nuances of a Perfect Rob Roy.
Jim will be missed by his loving wife; Xenia; four children: Phil Patten of Davenport, Janine (Tom McDonald) Patten of Babbitt, Minn., Tina (Dan) Lonergan of Omaha, Neb., and Jamie (John Venable) Patten of Pittsburgh, Pa.; five grandchildren: Nikki, Katie, Nick, Tony, and Ellis; and his sister, Claire Goolsby of Dallas, Texas.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Myron Patten of Henderson, NV.
