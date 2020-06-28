× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 19, 1933-June 24, 2020

DAVENPORT -- James Purnell McCormick, 86, of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, after a long and courageous battle against a brain injury.

Jim was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Juanita Montalbo and Louis Hart McCormick Sr. on November 19, 1933, and was one of six children, including Louis Hart Jr., Carmen, Peggy, Mary and Ted.

He joined the Navy at 17 years of age and was a veteran of the Korean War. After his time in the service, he lived in California, Colorado and Iowa, where he flourished for several decades as an executive in the insurance industry.

In the mid 1960's, Jim transitioned from insurance to the investment industry, working in both Des Moines and Miami as a successful financial advisor.

After Hurricane Andrew, Jim and his wife Cathy relocated to the west coast of Florida to begin a new and rewarding twenty-five-year career in real estate at Bonita Bay in Bonita Springs. Active in the community, Jim and Cathy were supporters of Hope Hospice, The Autism Society of America, Wounded Warriors and the Bonita Bay Veteran's Council.