James R. Jackson

September 21, 1948 - August 14, 2023

James R. Jackson, 74, Rock Island, Illinois, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Specialty Select Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.

There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial at Chippiannock Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Edgewood Baptist Church, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, or a favorite charity.

Jim was born on September 21, 1948, in Moline, Illinois, to Russell J. and Elizabeth I. (Milner) Jackson. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1966. After high school, he went to Blackhawk College in Moline, Illinois, majoring in accounting and earned an Associate's of Arts degree in 1968. Jim then finished his formal education at Augustana College in Rock Island, receiving a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in 1970.

In 1971, he started his professional career at the US Army Ammunition Procurement and Supply Agency in Joliet, Illinois. A year later, he transferred to Rock Island Arsenal and worked there as an auditor until retiring in 1997. Jim then worked part-time for 12 years at Walgreens and 10 years at Better Life Nutrition Center in Moline to finish out his working career.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by several close friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wheelanpressly.com.