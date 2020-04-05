× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BETTENDORF -- James R. Willett, Sr., 85, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf following a courageous battle with cancer.

Keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

James Richard Willett was born on July 1, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, a son of Henry C. and Frances (Wagner) Willett. He proudly served in the Navy from 1952 until 1956 stationed primarily on destroyers.

Jim was united in marriage to Gloria Udelhofen on September 27, 1958, in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2008, after almost 50 years of marriage. Jim was united in marriage to Geraldine “Geri” Shepard on July 28, 2011, at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf. Jim was blessed with two beautiful, caring angels in his earthly life, both of whom he met at church!

Jim worked in quality control for over forty years, twenty-two at International Harvester and twelve at the Rock Island Arsenal.