James R. Willits

June 24, 1924 - July 30, 2023

James R. Willits, 99, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed on July 30, 2023, at Tidewell Hospice in Venice.

A private memorial service will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery on August 31, 2023. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a luncheon at Grace Church, 2324 18th Ave. Rock Island, Illinois, from 1-4 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Disabled American Veterans.

James was born June 24, 1924. He was a WW2 Veteran who served in the US Army from 1943 to 1945. He deployed to the Pacific Theater including Hawaii, The Philippines, Japan, and Korea. James married Doris "Dodie" Branner on August 2, 1948 and remained married for 75 years. Together they had two sons, Gary and Alan.

James established a contracting business with Bert Lafferty in 1949, which specialized in masonry repair and painting in commercial, industrial, institutional and government applications.

James was a very active member of his community. He served on the Trade Board and Negotiating Committee and was a president of the Rock Island chapter of the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America. He was a president and assisted in organizing the Rock Island and Scott County, Iowa Painting and Decorating Contractors Association. James was also a member and served on the Negotiating Committee of Quad Cities Mason Contractors Association. James was a long time member of South Park Presbyterian Church where he and Dodie were members of the Mariners Group. They were also long time members of Millcreek Country Club. One of their favorite activities was square dancing.

James traveled the world with Dodie after retiring to Florida. They visited China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and countless destinations in the Americas and Europe.

They put in a pool at their home in Florida where he was able to watch his sons, grandsons and great grandsons play. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work motivated by care for his family.

James is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Gary; grandsons: Jason, Kyle and Scott; great-grandsons: Jaxson and Lucas; and daughter-in-law Kim Willits-Bloomer.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Sr.; step-father and mother, Bert and Elsie Lafferty; brother, Eugene; daughter-in-law, Dorothy; and son, Alan.