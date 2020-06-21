James Raymond Moore

Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

He was born August 13, 1933, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Raymond and Sophia Moore and graduated from Grand Mound High School in 1952. Jim served in the Army. He farmed and was a Driver for Case/IH until retirement. In retirement, Jim worked at the Rock Island Sale Barn until age 82. He married Karen Fariss February 22, 2003.