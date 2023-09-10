James Rex Bisanz

July 25, 1967 - September 5, 2023

James Rex Bisanz, known fondly by friends and family as Jim or Jimmy, passed away on September 5, 2023, in East Moline, Illinois, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 25, 1967, in Moline, Illinois, Jim was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Jim graduated from Augustana College, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. His career spanned multiple industries and took him all over the world. In 2005, Jim returned to his roots in Illinois, working as a welder for John Deere and driving a semi across the US. He concluded his career at AT&T, where he served as a top salesman for four years before retiring due to his health.

A man of many passions, Jim was an avid sportsman from an early age. He played basketball and football throughout his childhood and was a standout football player at Alleman High School. He loved the great outdoors and spent many a peaceful hour fishing with his daughter Alauna and his best friend Dan. Jim had a taste for adventure, which saw him travel far and wide, sampling and critiquing local cuisine and collecting unique mementos from his travels. He loved to cook and was always eager to try new recipes and share his culinary creations with loved ones.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Alauna Bisanz; his sisters, Lynette Kirk (Ben Kirk) and Jannette Vermeire; and his nieces and nephew: Anna Vermeire, Alexandria Kirk, Zach Kirk, and Anna Kirk.

Jim always said, "C'est la vie," which means "that's life." Jim lived by this sentiment, embracing every moment with a smile and making the most of his time on earth. His zest for life, his laughter, and his love for his family and friends will be greatly missed but never forgotten.