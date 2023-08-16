James Robert Hassman

July 31, 1980 - August 8, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa - James Robert Hassman, 43, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at home.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main, Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 Fillmore St., Davenport.

Jim was born in Davenport, Iowa on July 31, 1980. He was the son of Robert and Pamela (Cummings) Hassman. He attended West High School and later joined the National Guard. He worked at Walmart in Davenport and previously at Samaritan Nursing Home where he was a favorite staff member of many of the residents.

Jim was a natural athlete and played traveling soccer while a student. As an adult he continued to be committed to working out regularly and taking runs along the Duck Creek bike path. He loved beautiful Iowa days when the weather was warm and mild. Although he was normally a quiet person he would become very loud and animated while watching the Detroit Lions or Iowa Hawkeyes play, which delighted and entertained those around him. He enjoyed spending time with his countless friends: Jayson and his family, Ronnie, Anthony and George, to name a few.

Jim was a devoted son, a kind brother and an attentive and loving uncle. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will never forget him. We celebrate the life he had on this earth though it was far too short of a time and mourn and honor the passing of this brave man. We know for certain that his heavenly Father loved him and delighted in creating him.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Pam Hassman of Davenport, Iowa; his siblings, Paul Hassman of Pensacola, Florida; Cynthia (Luke) Street and their children, Lewis, Cedric, Finnegan, and Edmund of Rock Island, Illinois; Katie Hassman and her children Gabby, Sammie and Jason Herrera of Davenport, Iowa; and Joe Hassman of Davenport, Iowa; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mary Elizabeth Hassman and John and Mary Jane Cummings, uncles, Mike and Tommy Cummings, his aunt, Sheila Cummings and his cousin, Nick Hassman.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com