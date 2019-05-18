{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis

October 24, 1941-May 12, 2019

DECATUR - Memorial service for James Robert "Jim" Lewis, age 77, of Decatur, will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service.

Mr. Lewis, who died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at UAB, was born October 24, 1941, in Decatur, to Robert Evans Lewis and Mattie Ruth Coggins Lewis.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Ruth Marie Ecklin, and his parents.

Mr. Lewis worked for 3M for 30 years in various capacities, including engineer and plant manager at the time of his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lang Lewis of Decatur; one daughter, Jaida Allen (Dana Chase) of Madison; two brothers, Don Lewis (Gail) of Flintstone, GA, and Bob Lewis (Diana) of Decatur; six granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.

