James Theodore "Ted" Colschen

November 10, 1946 - August 23, 2023

James Theodore "Ted" Colschen, age 76, of Albia, Iowa, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia.

Ted was born on November 10, 1946, in Muscatine, Iowa, to James William and Betty Mae (Frye) Colschen. He grew up attending school and graduated from the Muscatine High School with the class of 1964. On October 16, 1965, he was united in marriage to Cathy Lee Brunson at the Church of Christ in Davenport, Iowa and to this union, two daughters, Catrese and Michelle, were born. Ted and Cathy were blessed with 57 years of marriage prior to his passing.

Ted was a Marine Corps combat veteran of Vietnam earning a Purple Heart and Commendation for "Meritorious Achievement." He was a member of the 3rd Marine Recon Association (USMC), the American Legion and Vietnam Veterans.

Ted owned and operated Standard Oil in Muscatine and later Colschen Goodyear Tire. He was contacted by Spring Valley Bible Camp in Muscatine where he became camp director for 27 years. He was extremely talented at construction and had a passion for building. He helped rebuild the camp and helped build his home. Ted was a man of strong faith. He loved his family deeply and cherished the time spent with them, especially his grandchildren.

Ted leaves behind his wife and best friend, Cathy; two daughters, Catrese (Trevor) Barlow of Albia and Michelle (Mike) Fournier of Crestview, Florida; seven grandchildren: Nadia, Colin (Shay White), Ariana, Sasha, and Skylar Barlow, and Alex and Michael Fournier.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty; two sisters; and a brother.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Ted's family present to greet family and friends. A time of sharing will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by military honors provided by the American Legion of Alba, Lovilia, and Melrose. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine.

A memorial has been established to Spring Valley Bible Camp in Muscatine, Iowa, and can be sent to the family c/o Tharp Funeral Home at 116 Benton Ave. West, Albia, IA 52531.

Condolences and memories to the family may be left online at www.tharpfh.com.