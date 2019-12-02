January 13, 1937-November 30, 2019

RAPIDS CITY -- James Thomas Jones, Jr., 82, of Rapids City, Ill, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.

In accordance with his wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in the Rapids City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron is responsible for arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim was born January 13, 1937, in Moline, Ill, the son of James T. Sr. and Antenette M. (Grumadas) Jones. Jim served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 1955 until December 1957. On June 21, 1958. he married Alberta F. Birdsley in Hampton, Ill. Jim worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for many years until poor health forced his retirement. He was a member of Ebenezer Church of God in Geneseo.

Jim liked to go camping and fishing. Giant Goose Campground in Atkinson was one of his favorite places. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren was his greatest joy.