January 13, 1937-November 30, 2019
RAPIDS CITY -- James Thomas Jones, Jr., 82, of Rapids City, Ill, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.
In accordance with his wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in the Rapids City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron is responsible for arrangements.
Jim was born January 13, 1937, in Moline, Ill, the son of James T. Sr. and Antenette M. (Grumadas) Jones. Jim served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 1955 until December 1957. On June 21, 1958. he married Alberta F. Birdsley in Hampton, Ill. Jim worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for many years until poor health forced his retirement. He was a member of Ebenezer Church of God in Geneseo.
Jim liked to go camping and fishing. Giant Goose Campground in Atkinson was one of his favorite places. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren was his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife Alberta; 3 children and spouses, James T. III (Karen) Jones, Cora (Daniel) Boggs, Julie (Ray) Rolando; grandchildren, James T. Jones IV, Daniel Boggs, Jr., Tanae` Boggs, Kailee Luedtke, Leah Rolando, Jacob Rolando, Ryan Rolando; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Eleanor Jones, Lenolee Wilkins, David (Candace) Jones, and William (Patricia) Jones.