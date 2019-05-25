August 12, 1950-May 22, 2019
DAVENPORT - James W. “Jim” Cheville, 68, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Genesis East Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Runge Mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Jim was born August 12, 1950, in Ames, Iowa, the loving son of Kenneth and Lois (Gibbs) Cheville. On June 19, 1981, in Rock Island, he married Norma G. Meador. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2014.
He had worked as an operating engineer in construction prior to his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers #150. He was an avid fisherman and also was a good gardener, especially tomatoes. In his younger years he was an avid NASCAR fan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Tonya (Jason) Strong, Terri Cheville and Randy (Jennifer) Meador; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and loving wife, Norma.