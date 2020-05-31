× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 3, 1934-May 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- James William “Bill” Dale, of Rock Island, passed away on May 28, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family will celebrate Bill's life at a later date. To send condolences visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com. Due to the Coronavirus emergency, a private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jordan, Alleman HS or St. Pius X. A special thank you from the family to Silver Cross/Friendship Manor and especially Andy from Unity Point Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Bill.

Bill was born November 3, 1934, in Rochelle, Illinois, son of George and Marcella Dale. He attended Alleman and graduated from Notre Dame in 1956. He married Marge VanderVennet on March 3, 1962.

Bill began his career working in road construction alongside his father. Bill eventually created, built and ran his own successful paving company, Iowa Paving Contractors, which was sold to Manatt's Construction.

Bill was a member of St. Pius X where he was involved extensively over the years, serving as President of the Parish Council and assisting with funeral services.