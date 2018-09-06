James Willis

July 4, 1949-September 4, 2018
CLINTON, Ill. - James S. Willis, 69, of Clinton, Illinois, formerly of the Quad-Cities passed away 5:30 a.m. Sept. 4, 2018, at his home.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, with military honors. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to donor's choice.
James was born July 4, 1949, in Clinton, the son of Orville Oscar and Donna Jean (Manley) Willis. He married Carol A. Collinson on Aug. 29, 1981, in Rock Island. She passed away March 17, 2011.
Survivors include his children, Jeff (Gina) Willis, Thomson, Illinois, and Angela (Dale) Appel, Thomson; step-children, Theresa (Larry) Chaves and John (Lena) Downing, Andalusia; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Brad (Kathy) Willis, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Roger Willis and Bob Willis.
