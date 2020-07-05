AUBURN, Wash. -- Memorial services for Jan D. Summers, 76, of Auburn, Wash., formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. The services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ Visitation will be one hour prior.

He was a graduate of Rock Island High School, where he had been an All Star in Football and Basketball. In his earlier years he had been a milk man for Bakers Dairy. He later started Summers Painting and Drywall which he ran for over 40 years. He was a very generous man who loved animals. He enjoyed fishing, playing volleyball, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.