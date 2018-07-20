January 22, 1921-July 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Jane Agnes Minor, 97, of Senior Star of Davenport, formerly of rural Calamus, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, with family at her side, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, Iowa.
Mrs. Minor was born Jane Agnes Eden on January 22, 1921, to Richard and Melinda (Schlotfeldt) Eden in rural Calamus, Iowa. She graduated from Calamus High School in 1938. Jane married Harold Minor on February 2, 1941, at the Methodist Church in Lisbon, Iowa. Jane helped her husband on the farm and worked for a while as a part-time switchboard operator in Calamus. Harold preceded her in death in 1997.
Jane was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Calamus. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and the Iowa Farm Bureau. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, cooking, sewing, traveling, bridge club, playing solitaire, reading the paper and doing the puzzles in the paper. In later years, she took great pleasure in mowing the acreage on the farm and watching the crops grow. Jane was a caring and giving person, helping family and friends whenever needed. She was very active in church activities even into her 90s. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Richard (Gerie) Minor of DeWitt, Carl Minor of Davenport, Max Minor of Sparta, Tennessee, and Christine Minor-Heilig of DeWitt; grandchildren, Deanna (Craig) Donavan, Richard A. (Roxanne) Minor, Michael (Cathy) Minor, Paul Minor, Karen (Joel) Konrardy, Heather (Dave) Akin, Angela Minor, Matthew (Samantha) Heilig, Rachel (Shea) Smith, and a step-granddaughter, Gwen (Dennis) Galloway; 17 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Sonja, Rhonda and Janet, and a step-great-granddaughter Sarah.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home in DeWitt, Iowa, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Calamus. A Service of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in the church with Pastor Denise Anderberg officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus.
Memorials are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church, Calamus, the American Heart Association, and the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.