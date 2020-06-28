× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 27, 1932-June 27, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Janet A. Gould, 87, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church was held with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current health crisis, Janet's family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.

Halligan – McCabe – DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janet Ann Rater was born on September 27, 1932, in Ottumwa, Iowa, a daughter of John J. and Ann F. (Murphy) Rater. She was united in marriage to Mark J. Gould on August 31, 1957, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2013. They were blessed with over fifty-six years of marriage.

Janet and Mark were longtime members St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Janet will always be remembered for her unconditional love for her husband, children, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.