April 2, 1940-December 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — Janet A. Moscinski, 78, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018, at Davenport Lutheran Home. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 22, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Janet was born on April 2, 1940, to Herbert and Eliza (Kilpatrick) Marston in Clear Lake, South Dakota. She was united in marriage to Jerry Moscinski on April 16, 1966. She began her career as an x-ray technician at a clinic in Jamestown, North Dakota. She then went on to work for Highland Park Hospital, Osteopathic Hospital, the Davenport Clinic and Rock Island County Health Department.
Janet was a doting, caring, thrifty, and loving mother, who took great pride taking care of her family and home. Janet was always there for her children. She loved watching Jerry garden. She grew to love the Green Bay Packers because of her husband. Janet always started the day with breakfast. She was an active member of her church choir in South Dakota, PTA room mother, AART-American Registry of Radiological Technology, and the Plus 60 Club.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Jerry; children, Mark (Terri) Moscinski and Carol (Brian) Pottinger; four grandchildren; and her sister, Joan (Howard) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy; uncles, Bill and Red; and aunt, Alice.