Janet Auker

Dec. 22, 1955 - Aug. 7, 2023

Janet Auker, 67, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 7, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A gathering to celebrate Janet's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Poor Boys, 4121 18th Ave, Rock Island.

Janet was born on December 22, 1955, in South Bend, Iowa, the daughter of Jack and Joyce (Wertenberger) Welsh. She married Kenneth Auker on December 23, 1988.

She had been the owner of Poor Boys, Rock Island from 1999 to 2010.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Auker, Rock Island; children: Matthew Beckmann, Rock Island, Kathleen Beckmann, Waco, Texas; grandchildren: Dee Northern, Xavier Holt, Derek Beckmann, Christian Beard, Danny Smith, Austin Walton, Jackson Heinrich; sister, Jeanne Welsh, South Bend, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joyce Welsh; daughter, Kelly (Beard) McQuate; son, Robert Lee Beckmann; sisters: Judith Stone and Jackie Numer.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.