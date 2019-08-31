January 6, 1924-August 24, 2019
WICHITA, Kan. - Janet Eileen Forner Lowry passed away August 24, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas.
Reflection Pointe Funeral Services is handling arrangements and burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park at a later date.
Janet Forner was born January 6, 1924, in Booneville, Missouri. She was the daughter of Charles and Corinne (Baldwin) Forner. Her parents moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1935 where she graduated from Colorado Springs High School. She then attended McMurray College for Women, in Jacksonville, Illinois, and the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colo. She affiliated with Delta Delta Delta Sorority and was a member of the Quad City Area Alumni Chapter. Her other memberships were: St Josh's Methodist Church, DAR-Hannah Caldwell Chapter, Genesis East Auxiliary, Scott County Genealogy Society, German American Heritage Society and The Outing Club.
She married Dudley C Lowry December 30, 1944, at First Methodist Church, Aledo, Illinois. Dudley passed away December 27, 1977, in Davenport.
Survivors are: son Daryl (Leisa) of Wichita, Kansas, son Curtis passed away in 2012, grandchildren Darin, Gilbert, Ariz., Brooke Ide, Scottsdale, Ariz., Christopher, San Tan, Ariz., Krista Lowry Racine, Wichita, Kan., Hannah Lowry Marko, Wichita, Kan., and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St John's Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.