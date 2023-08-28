Janet Kay Sywassink

July 23, 1959 - August 10, 2023

Janet Kay Sywassink, 64, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away from cancer complications on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Culpeper, Virginia.

Her Celebration of Life service will be at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, Illinois on Saturday, October 21, 2023. A luncheon will follow at the same location. Memorial donations may be made to the church in honor of Janet, a lifelong member.

Janet was born July 23, 1959, in Marengo, Iowa, daughter of Duane and Beverly (Axel) Sywassink. Janet grew up in Belle Plaine, Iowa, until age 6 when the family moved to Normal, Illinois.

She worked for Caterpillar until retiring in 2016. She was most recently employed at Lincoln Electric Automation in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Janet is survived by her children Michael (Jaruwan) Bassett of Culpeper VA and Lisa (Eric) Alexander of Kankakee, Illinois along with her cherished grandchildren Natalie, Lukas, Miho and Jack. She is also survived by her parents Duane and Beverly Sywassink, sister Carol (Tony) Ruggeri and many cousins.

Janet was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister and she will be greatly missed.