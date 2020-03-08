June 28, 1930-March 6, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Janet L. Nagle, 89, of Eldridge, formerly of Long Grove, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Monday evening at the church. Burial will be in Long Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Long Grove Fire Department, or to the Long Grove Civic League. Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janet was born on June 28, 1930, in Calamus, Iowa, daughter of Clifford and Emma (Johnson) Malmanger. She was a graduate of Calamus High School. On September 13, 1953, she married James “Bud” Nagle. Janet was a devoted wife, mom, and grandma. She loved spending time with her family, especially hosting holiday get-togethers and attending events for her grandchildren. She was a member of the Long Grove Civic League, Brownlie Sod House Questers, and Faith Lutheran Church.