Janet Louise Versypt

June 7, 1953 - August 6, 2023

Funeral services for Janet Louise Versypt, 70, of East Moline, Illinois, formerly of Cordova, Illinois, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Versypt passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, after suffering a stroke.

Janet Louise Verhaeghe was born June 7, 1953, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Bob and Joyce Moore Verhaeghe. She married John E. Versypt on April 11, 1975, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. John passed away on October 8, 2009.

Jan was always caring for others, whether that was in her job as librarian at St. Mary's School or as a dental assistant for an oral surgeon. After having children, she devoted herself to taking care of them along with lovingly caring for dozens of other children in her home over the years.

Jan always found her greatest joy with her family and delighted in her grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets, visiting casinos, and crafting, especially alongside her high school friends, the "BESTIES." She loved traveling with her husband in their motor home and continued to travel with her family in recent years enjoying trips to Niagara Falls, Las Vegas, and the Oregon Coast, adding to the 46 states she had already visited with John.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cordova, serving many years in the Children's Ministry. She lived in Cordova for 45 years before moving back to her hometown of East Moline in 2019.

Survivors include children: Jennifer (Rev. Benjamin) Wakefield and Joel (Dr. Ashlee Ford) Versypt; grandchildren: Maya, Hannah, and Jack Wakefield; siblings: Cathy (Ron) Pershy, Lorrie (Ron) Williams, Cindy Verhaeghe, and Rob (Denise) Verhaeghe; in-laws: Mary (Bill) Tiernan and Joanne De Coster; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and parents-in-law, and brother, Ron Verhaeghe.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Circle City Village.

Online condolences may be left at vanhoe.com.