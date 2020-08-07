June 11, 1939-July 30, 2020

DAVENPORT — Janet M. (Andresen) Benischek, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care in Mechanicsville, Iowa.

A celebration of her life is pending and will be announced at a later date next year. Burial will be at Mayflower Cemetery, Oxford Junction, Iowa.

Janet Marlene Andresen was born on June 11, 1939 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Mark “Max” Andrew and Wilme Irene (Edwards) Andresen. Her mom died in April of 1952 and her dad remarried Ila Brown later that year and helped raise her. Janet grew up attending rural Baldwin school until her family moved to the Monmouth farm in 1954. She was a 1956 graduate of Monmouth High School and after graduation enrolled in the Nursing Program at St. Luke's Hospital Training School (now Genesis) to become an RN. She then worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital as Head of the Pediatrics Department until a health issue required her to retire in 2005.

Janet married Stanley Victor Benischek on June 11, 1975 at the Wagon Wheel Lodge in Rockton, Illinois. They lived in Davenport until earlier this year, when she was moved to Mechanicsville Specialty Care for rehab after suffering a stroke in October of 2019.