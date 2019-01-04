October 12, 1932-December 31, 2018
Janet M. Pogue, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport, where she was a member. Visitation will be held from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the PEO Scholarship Fund.
Janet was born on October 12, 1932 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Alvin & Eleanor (Meyer) Mueller.
She was united in marriage to Don D. Pogue on June 13, 1954 in Decatur, Illinois and they raised their family in Naperville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2010.
Her love of family is legendary. She planned her life around visits with them and loved to travel to see them. She has made a cross stitch quilt for each great-grandchild but it was her prayers that covered us all that will be especially missed. She loved her Lord and Savior and that legacy has impacted all of us who were blessed to call her mom, grandma or great-grandma!
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Bob Gaster of Bettendorf, Cindy and Dave Harms of Tiffin, Iowa and Donna and Loran Ruhnow of Conroe, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Molly Pogue of Taylor Lake Village, Texas; her grandchildren, Adrienne (Tristan) Agre, Claire (Chad) Walker, Jacob (Samantha) Gaster, Eric (Jennifer) Harms, Jeff (Amanda) Ruhnow, Angela (Eric) Burkett, Bethany (Joe) Hermes, Megan (Shawn) Pressley, Brandon (Madilynn) Pogue and Sandi Pogue; several great-grandchildren and her sisters, Alice (Edward) LeFevre and Roberta Dalpini.
