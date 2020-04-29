August 3, 1939- April 27, 2020
DEWITT -- Janet Marie (Mrs. John) Burken, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, died early Monday morning, April 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Janet Marie Ryan was born August 3, 1939, in Cedar Rapids to the late Joseph Francis and Mary Evelyn (Green) Ryan. She was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School. On August 26, 1961, Janet married John Albert Burken at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. The couple resided in DeWitt where they raised their five children. Janet worked for many years at Barnes Foodland, DeWitt.
She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Janet loved her family dearly, gardening and reading. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Janet had a keen interest in family and community history.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 59 years, John; children, Marsha (Scott) McConnell of Parker, Colorado, Mike (Alicia) Burken, Grand Mound, Larry (Mary Beth) Burken of Cedar Falls, Karen (Todd) McWilliams and Wade (Julie) Burken of DeWitt; grandchildren, Paula (Ryan) Foreman, Sarah McConnell, Rebecca McConnell, Katie Burken, Tom Burken, Bobby Burken, Ellie Burken, Grace Burken, Sam Burken, Will Burken, Taylor (Matt) Kilian, Matthew McWilliams, Javier Burken, Joseph Burken, Molly Burken and Jack Burken; great-grandchildren, Noah Foreman, Allie Foreman and Emma Foreman; siblings, Lenore McGuire and Joyce Spindler; sisters-in-law, Charlene Ryan, Doris (Milt) Anderson, Pauline Burken and Sandy Burken; brothers-in-law, Laverne “Ed” (Bonnie) Burken and Mark (Jerri) Burken; numerous nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Janet in death were an infant grandson, Jacob Daniel Burken; brothers, Don Ryan, Bob Ryan, Ralph Ryan, David Ryan and Charlie Ryan and brothers-in-law, Ben Burken and Leonard Burken.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt with the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church and School, DeWitt Referral Center and DeWitt Fire Department.
Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Homes, DeWitt.
