August 3, 1939- April 27, 2020

DEWITT -- Janet Marie (Mrs. John) Burken, 80, of DeWitt, Iowa, died early Monday morning, April 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Janet Marie Ryan was born August 3, 1939, in Cedar Rapids to the late Joseph Francis and Mary Evelyn (Green) Ryan. She was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School. On August 26, 1961, Janet married John Albert Burken at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. The couple resided in DeWitt where they raised their five children. Janet worked for many years at Barnes Foodland, DeWitt.

She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Janet loved her family dearly, gardening and reading. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Janet had a keen interest in family and community history.