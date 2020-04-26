October 19, 1934-April 18, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Janet Matzen, 85, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
A private family service will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Masonic Village or Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.
Janet was born October 19, 1934, to Leonard and Margaret (Sidlinger) Armstrong in Bettendorf, and was proud to be a lifelong Bettendorf resident. She was in the first graduating class of Bettendorf High School in 1952. It was her class that chose the mascot and the colors for BHS. Some of her closest friendships started in her elementary and high school years.
She married J.G. (Jerry) Matzen, January 29, 1954. They enjoyed traveling on cruises and road trips throughout the United States, especially after retiring. They had 64 years of blissful marriage until his passing in 2018.
Janet put her many talents into helping others. She was a Sunday school teacher, an Elder, a Deacon, a Girl Scout Leader and a hospital volunteer. She was very blessed to be a wonderful crafter, being skilled at sewing and knitting and was a very avid reader.
Janet always wanted to be around children. When her own children were older and in school, she opened a Day Care Center and kept her home filled with children. Later, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and passed on her hobbies and interests to them.
Janet is survived by her children, Robin (Bruce) Reynolds, Kurt Matzen, Amy (Paul) Kuhel; grandchildren, Emily Reynolds, Alexander Reynolds, Rebecca Kuhel and Katherine Kuhel.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.