August 8, 1943 - June 8, 2018
BLUE GRASS - Janet K. Mitchell, 74, a resident of Blue Grass, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Blue Grass Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family.
Born on August 8, 1943, in Monmouth, Illinois, Janet was the daughter of Ralph and Mildred (Chick) Link. In 1964, she married William Donald Mitchell in Andalusia, Illinois. He preceded her in death.
Janet was a 1962 graduate of Sherrard High School. She worked for 22 years with Brachs Candy and for 10 years with Wal-Mart. Janet enjoyed reading and her dog, Addie. She cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses, Mike and Rebecca Mitchell, and Michelle and Chris Utterback, all of Blue Grass; grandchildren, Cody and Jake Mitchell, and Taylor and Ashlyn Utterback; brother, Hank (Mary) Link of Monmouth, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Frances Link of Lynn Center, Illinois, and Sandy (Tom) King of LeClaire.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Kenneth Link and Lois Brammer.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Janet's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .