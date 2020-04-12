Janet Ross (nee Ashton)

Janet graduated from Davenport High School and attended Marycrest College, before earning her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, with a major in Art History. After working as a graphic illustrator, she completed graduate coursework in art education, returning to the University of Iowa alongside her brothers who were following their father and uncles to become civil engineers.

While taking a graduate class about Asian art, she met her future husband Tim who was studying Chinese history. They married in 1961 and lived in Iowa City while Tim completed his studies. In 1964-65, they traveled with two toddlers in tow to live in Taiwan, where Tim studied Chinese language and Janet taught English conversation. Afterwards, they settled in Jonesboro, where Tim joined the faculty in the History Department of Arkansas State University.

Over the next three decades, they were active in the Blessed Sacrament Parish, including Janet's work supporting religious education classes, sewing altar banners, and participating in refugee resettlement efforts that formed lifelong friendships. They returned to Taiwan in 1976-77 with their four children of elementary to high school ages, and also toured Hong Kong and Japan.