Janet Westmorland

December 4, 1941 - August 16, 2018
MOLINE - Janet M. Westmorland, 76, of Moline, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Unity Point-Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to QC Animal Shelter.
Janet was born December 4, 1941, in Rock Island, the daughter of William and Marjorie (Holdridge) Gilmore. She married J.L. Westmorland on February 28, 1959, in Rock Island.
Janet was a 1959 graduate of Rock Island High School. She loved feeding hummingbirds and was an accomplished bowler in her earlier years.
Survivors include her husband, J.L.; children, Jay (Suzy) Westmorland, Rock Island, Joe (Lisa) Westmorland, Milan, Jim (Laurie) Westmorland, Sherrard and John (Annette) Westmorland, Moline; grandchildren, Jay, Jenny, Bill, Janel, Nick, James, Jessica, Jerrica and Kaleb; a sister, Bonnie Scearce, Kirksville, Missouri and a brother, Dave Penderson, Silvis, Illinois.
