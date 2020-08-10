Janette Finley

A memorial/luncheon will be held at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St. in Muscatine on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Janette. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.sandfuneralservice.com .

Janette Margaret Haller was born on February 9, 1933, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Erma (Fortune) Haller. She was united in marriage to Roland “Mike” Finley on January 3, 1992, Widower of Buell Burnett of Theodosia, Mo., in 1974.

In her younger years, Janette worked for the carnival and continued a fascination and love for it until the end. Subsequently, Janette got great joy managing the Karmel Korn store in the Muscatine Mall. She continued building a clientele cleaning for 1st National Bank as well as a few private clients. For the last 20 years Janette loved the summers at Farmers Market in Davenport, first making and selling jewelry and then owning, managing and creating her favorite Lemonade/ Funnel cake stand. Janette was a member of the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling, making new friends but most of all, spending time with her family and friends.