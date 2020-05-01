× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 11, 1925-April 28, 2020

WALCOTT — Janice A. Meincke, 95, of Wilton formerly of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton.

Janice was born in Cedar County, Iowa, on Jan. 11, 1925, to Arthur and Selma (Juchter) Bachus.

She graduated from Bennett High School in 1942. Janice married Arno "Arnie" A. Meincke on March 10, 1945, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2002. She was a member of Royal Neighbors of America, Sunbury Camp for over 50 years.

She and Arnie farmed in Cedar County for 50 years, retiring in 1995 and moving to Walcott in 2000. She enjoyed life on the farm and tending to her gardens.

Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery. Private family services will be held.

Janice is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandra Marti, of Davenport; son, Bryan Meincke, of The Villages, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy (Todd) Krentz, of St. Louis, Mo., and Kevin (Caresa) Marti, of Vista, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Maranda and Tyler Krentz and Eloise and Hendrix Marti.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, Delma Bachus; and her son-in-law, Dennis Marti.