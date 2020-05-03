× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 16, 1944-April 30, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Janice Carpa, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa, went to be with the Lord and Savior. She passed away on April 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

A private funeral service will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, and burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation.

Janice was born on April 16, 1944, in Port Huron, Michigan, the daughter of Ott and Louise (Allen) Schultz. On April 2, 1966, she married James J. Carpa Jr. Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She provided her love and affection for her family. She was exceptionally caring and went at everything with a “Can do!” attitude. To her, nothing was impossible. Janice enjoyed sewing, craft work, spending time on the computer, shopping and above all else, she dedicated her life to the Lord.