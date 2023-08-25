Janice Doherty

May 11, 1941- August 23, 2023

Janice Doherty, 82, of Aledo, died August 23, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo. Burial is in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 2-5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 1:15 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Memorials may be made to St. Catherine's Catholic Church or to the Mercer County Veteran Grave Marker Program.

Janice Elizabeth was born on May 11, 1941, in Aledo, Illinois, to Don L. and Barbara (Mead) Lingafelter. She attended the one room Calhoon Schoolhouse, was a 1959 graduate of Aledo High School, and attended Sterling Cosmetology School. Janice married John F. "Jack" Doherty on February 22, 1963. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2009.

Janice was employed with the Rock Island Argus for many years, managing the Aledo office. She enjoyed sewing, watching her family in all their school activities, especially wrestling, and loved watching her St. Louis Cardinals. The highlight of Janice's day was when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit. She cherished the time spent with her family.

Janice is survived by her children and spouses: Jay and Wendy Doherty, Aledo; Jaci and Bill Weckerly, Rock Island, Illinois; Jeff Doherty, California; John and Anna Doherty, Texas; Jana and Josh Keever, Milan; and Mitch and Julie Doherty, Weaver, Iowa; grandchildren: Jason and Cassie Doherty, Brittany Doherty, John Doherty, Brandon and Halee Doherty, Dillon Weckerly, Garrett Weckerly, Jacklyn Weckerly, Madison Keever and Noah Keever; and many great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses: Tom and Phyllis Lingafelter, Sherrard; Donna Lingafelter, Moline and Karen Lingafelter, Aledo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Crystal Dickey; stepson, Jim Doherty and grand-daughter-in-law, Michelle Weckerly.