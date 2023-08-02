Janice E. Feddersen

October 8, 1935 - July 31, 2023

Janice E. Feddersen, 87, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Runge Mortuary, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Janice was born October 8, 1935, in Davenport, daughter of Milford W. and Vera E. (Thede) Fellner. She married Donald Feddersen on March 6, 1953, at Newcomb Presbyterian Church in Davenport. It was a double wedding with her sister, Marilyn, and Don's brother, Carl. Last year they celebrated 69 years together. Don passed away March 13, 2022. Jan was lost without him. Don was Jan's true love and soulmate. They made each other complete. To the outside, others wondered how they stayed together for so long. Being married so young with children so close in age (four under the age of five) and another one years later, but somehow it worked. Life wasn't always easy for them. Don was a believer that everything would work out and it did. Now they are together again, walking hand in hand with no cares or worries. How great for them!

Jan worked in retail for many years, Grants and K-Mart. Outside of work she enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, or gambling. She liked fall rides to see the leaves, shopping and eating out, hot coffee in the morning and whiskey at night. Jan made great pies and cookies. Her roasts were tender and baked chicken was moist.

Jan made every holiday special. At Christmas everyone would pile in the car to go to Jan's grandma's house to drop off presents, chocolates, and cookies. Then, back into the car to Jan's mom's house with more of the same. The annual ride through Davenport Memorial Park to see the lights and hear the music was next. Then home to have chili and open some presents as a family.

On birthday's, Jan would make your favorite cake and anyone and everyone would get a chance to blow out the birthday candles. She would also make your favorite meal that day.

Jan didn't show her fun side very often but she had a great smile and sense of humor. Sometimes she didn't even know she was funny. After Don was gone she said: "I don't have an old man to worry about" - with a smile. She always had to be the bad cop to Don's good cop.

Jan loved her grandchildren, Mike, Tia, Dawn, Luke, Emily and Ben. They were the icing on the cake for tolerating her children (yes mom, we always knew!) There were times she liked her cabbage patch kids more too.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters: Robin (Bob) Durrett, Bettendorf, Sandy Feddersen and Tuesday (Rick) Neely, both of Davenport; grandchildren: Mike, Tia, Dawn (Ryan), Luke (Melanie), and Ben (Joelle); sister, Joyce Castro, Bettendorf; sisters-in-law: Jean Bender and Ann (Rich) Lausen, both of Davenport; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Michael (Deborah) Fedderesen; daughter, Debra Feddersen; granddaughter, Emily Ann; sister, Marilyn Feddersen; and brothers: Delbert and Jerry Fellner.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Good Samaritan for the marvelous care they gave to Jan. A special thank you to the staff at Genesis Hospice, you made her last days peaceful.

"So here's to mom. We love you and we will miss you! May she rest in peace."