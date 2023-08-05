Janice Lynn VanDusen

November 5, 1955 - February 23, 2023

Janice Lynn (Schneckloth) VanDusen of Lillington, North Carolina, formerly of Atalissa, Iowa, passed away on February 23, 2023, after an extended illness in Dunn, North Carolina.

Janice, the daughter of Leo and Betty Schneckloth, was born on November 5, 1955, in Muscatine, Iowa. Janice spent much of her childhood in Davenport, Iowa. After her father's passing, her family moved to West Liberty, Iowa, where she completed her high school education.

Janice's hobbies included spending time doting on her grandchildren, cuddling with her pets and reading. Janice enjoyed keeping in touch with family through phone calls, messages and vacations. In her younger years Janice enjoyed traveling, fishing and being outdoors.

Janice was united in marriage to Donovan VanDusen on December 28, 1974. From this union two beautiful daughters were born, Amanda Lynn and Cassandra Lynn. Although they later divorced, they remained great friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Amanda; parents, Leo and Betty Schneckloth; sisters: Jill Dake and Judy Schneckloth; brother-in-law, Hank Jentz; and lifelong friend, Donovan VanDusen.

Survivors include her daughter, Cassandra; grandchildren: Isaac (Shantell), Lucas and Jilliane of Lillington, North Carolina; siblings: Joyce Jentz (Mike) of Davenport, Iowa, Jane (Maurice) Dake of Lantana, Florida, Jim Schneckloth of Lantana, Florida. Survivors also include several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

A small memorial service was held with close family at one of Janice's favorite vacation spots: Jane and Maurice's Tiki Hut in Lantana, Florida, where the family was able to share fond memories, laughter and lots of love.

A celebration of life will be held in Iowa at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Muscatine County Humane Society in honor of Janice's memory and her love for animals.