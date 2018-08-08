March 5, 1937-August 6, 2018
MOLINE — Janice Marlene Housman, 81, of Moline, formerly of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 6, 2018.
Janice was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on March 5, 1937, daughter of Freida and Edward Schumacher. She married Tony Cole in 1956. He passed away in 1973. She later married Pastor Richard Housman in 1974.
Janice had many fine accomplishments that are known to her family and friends. She supported her husband in his ministry and their antique business in Pleasant Valley. She loved God, her family, her friends, her church, music, entertaining and life.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; children Julie (Reed) Sommers, Michael (Janet) Cole, Christopher (Carolyn) Cole; seven grandchildren; three great–grandchildren; a sister, Cleo (Robert) Stover; several nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and her first husband.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Moline. Weerts Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday August 9, 2018, at First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline, with Pastor Dan Witkowski officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 am. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Genesis Hospice team of caregivers.