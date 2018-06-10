1957 - 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Janice A. Robinson, 60, will be at 12 noon Monday, June 11, 2018, at The House of the Lord Church, 537 West 15th Street, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. till service time at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.
Weerts Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Ms. Robinson passed away on Thursday, May 31, in Huntsville, Ala. She was born in 1957 in Greenville, Ala., the daughter of Sherman and Johnnie Lou Robinson.
She worked as a Program Analyst within civil service.
Survivors include her son Ryan Sims, Madison Ala.; Siblings, Sherman Lee Robinson, Renee Robinson, Patrick Wayne Robinson, Chris Robinson, Jacques Robinson, Derrick Robinson, Tara Robinson and Leslie Robinson.
Anyone who knew Janice Robinson knew that she was a creative. cheerful giver without any rhyme or reason, wrong or right. Whatever she gave you whether advice, food, finance or just a hug, know she gave that with intent for you to do better than before you came to her.
