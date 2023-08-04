Janis K. Preston

March 13, 1952 - August 1, 2023

Janis K. Preston, 71, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Jan was born on March 13, 1952, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Wayne Laffoon and Opal Janice (Higgins) McLeod.

Jan graduated from S.E. Polk High School. She worked at the Department of Natural Resources, where she met her husband. She later became a cosmetologist, ran her own wedding cake business, and worked several retail jobs including at The Dancer's Closet in Davenport, Iowa. Jan was an expert crafter and her specialties included crochet, macrame, counted cross-stich, and quilting.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Michelle Preston (Brian) of New York, New York; mother, Opal McLeod of Grapevine, Texas; sister, Robin Foster of Dixon, Iowa; brother, Jeff McLeod of Grapevine, Texas; and nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her father; brother, Jimmy Higgins; and ex-husband, Morris L. Preston.

The family will be greeting friends and relatives at Runge Mortuary on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 3:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.Rungemortuary.com .

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Genesis Clarissa Cook Hospice House are encouraged in her memory.