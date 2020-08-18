Jared Andrew Carver

Jared had a genuinely beautiful heart that touched the lives of many. He had an infectious grin and was always offering to give to anyone in need. If you were one of the “special” people who Jared loved, you were fortunate because he loved you intensely with his whole heart.

Jared had an adventurous spirit that was reflected in his many interests including gourmet food, fine wines, travel, golf and music to name a few. He was a great cook and adventurous eater since childhood. He liked finding the best restaurants and could select the perfect bottle of wine to complement a meal. He was also known to order kitchen gadgets from infomercials to aid in his cooking adventures. While he loved all music, his favorite band was The Grateful Dead. He also enjoyed catching up with friends over a game of golf or poker. Jared loved traveling to new places. He made new friends and was inquisitive, learning new things wherever he went. As a diehard Iowa Hawkeye fan, he enjoyed catching a game whenever he could.

In the words of his sister, Alex, “He loved people and was beloved. Jared laughed a lot and embraced life at full throttle. His adventures sometimes ended in misadventures, but he always seemed to have a knack for escaping by the skin of his teeth. We thought that would be the case again, but his heart gave out and his life was cut short at 40-years-old. We will all greatly miss him.”