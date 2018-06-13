March 3, 1929-June 11, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Jareldeen C. Palos, 89, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at her home with her daughters by her side. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and there will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Jareldeen was born in Douds, Iowa, on March 3, 1929, a daughter of Stephen C. and Susan Mae Carter Hull. She married Marce Palos in 1946 in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1991.
Jareldeen worked for the housing authorities in Ottumwa, Iowa, Rock Island, Fort Madison, Iowa, and Moline from 1968 to 1998.
Jareldeen was the last surviving and youngest of five sisters and one brother. She dearly loved all her children. Jareldeen was a very hard-working mother who installed good work ethics on to all of them.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Marce Van Palos, Sebastian, Florida, Charmiann Palos, Rock Island, and Chelli Lou Palos Deitz, Milan; six grandchildren, Avery John, Andrea Marie, Luke, Vanessa, Jessica and Daniel Marce; and six great-grandchildren, Alejandro, Taylor, Jasmine, Baron, Bradley, Catherine and a seventh baby boy due in August.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one infant daughter who passed at birth and four sisters and a brother.
