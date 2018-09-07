Jarin Satterly

December 16, 1998-September 5, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Jarin Todd Satterly, 19, of Eldridge passed away Sept. 5, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Quad-Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jarin was born Dec. 16, 1998, in Louisville, Kentucky. He had a great passion for life and people. He loved spending time with family and was a loyal friend to everyone he met. Jarin was very creative; he enjoyed music, writing and reading. Jarin also loved animals.
Survivors include his father, Todd (Jennie) Satterly; mother, Linda (Wade) Hamann; sisters, Ashley Werthmann and Maile Satterly; grandparents, Regina (Fritts Blume) Satterly, Jack (Bonnie) Donelson, Janet (Eddie) Scott, Jerry (Betty) Werthmann and Gloria Hamann; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jarin was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Marvin Satterly and Lawrence Hamann.
