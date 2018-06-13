Jason B. Roberts

February 2, 1972-June 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Jason Blair Roberts, 46, of Davenport, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 15, 2018, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Jason passed away tragically on Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Davenport.
Jason Blair Roberts was born February 2, 1972, in Davenport, a son of Simon “Si” and Betty (McGinnis) Roberts. He was a 1990 graduate of Davenport Central and received his bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico. Jason worked at Progressive Insurance for 18 years.
He married Yolanda French in 2003. From that union were born Jalynn Rose and Olivia Jae. He also was blessed with two “bonus” daughters, Kashé and Déja Robinson. He enjoyed coaching his daughters in a number of sports and spending time with family and friends. He was involved with various community programs, particularly the Lady D's sports program.
He is survived by his daughters and their mother; his parents; his sisters, Paula McDowell of Kansas City, Dori (Byron) Canady of Santa Rosa, California, Melanie “Missy” Roberts of Kansas City, Jodi (Maurice) Brown of Indianapolis and Kristen Roberts of Davenport; his brothers, Anthony (Robin) Roberts of Davenport, Patrick (Aimee) Roberts of Moline, and Bradley Roberts of St. Louis; many “favorite” nieces and nephews; his aunts, uncles and extended family.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Xavier Daniel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his daughters.